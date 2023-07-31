Couple plans to start business after woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

article

A woman and her husband will be able to achieve a goal of starting a business after winning $1 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I stopped on my way to visit family, and the purple Diamond Wild Time ticket stood out," said the 49-year-old woman who chose to remain anonymous. "I decided to buy one and scratched it in the car."

That's when she discovered that the ticket she bought at Village Pantry at 2001 North Garfield Rd. in Traverse City was a big winner.

"When I revealed the star symbol and then the ‘1MIL’ prize amount, I turned so red and couldn’t stop shaking. My heart was thumping so hard, I thought it was going to come out of my chest!" she said.

The winner said it was a fresh start.

"We can buy a new home and invest in starting a business, which has always been a dream of ours," she said.