Couple sends cardboard cut-out of themselves to grandkids for holidays

A grandma and grandpa in Texas know that traveling to visit their family for Thanksgiving would have been risky due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So instead, Missy and Barry Buchanan, of Rockwall, created life-sized cardboard cut-outs of themselves and sent them to their grandchildren in Texas and California ahead of the holidays.

"Welcome to the 'cardboard' family!" Missy wrote on Facebook. "As COVID19 numbers continue to rise, we wanted to show that you can have fun and help keep everyone safe, too."

The CDC and other public health officials around the country have urged Americans to stay home during the holidays and not put themselves and their families at risk. Despite those warnings, millions of people are expected to travel.

"I have so many friends who have been impacted by COVID19. For us, it's an act of love," Missy wrote. "And our kids and grandkids are having such fun with 'us.'"

Her post went viral, of course, and she has taken to using the hashtag #cardboardgrandparents.

Missy is an author and speaker who has written articles and books about faith and aging, according to her website.

This story was produced from New York City.