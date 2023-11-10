Covenant House to host 10th annual sleep out on Nov. 16

The Covenant House's goal during their annual sleep-out is to give participants a taste of what it's like to live and sleep on the streets.

Readying up for its 10th annual event, more than a hundred people have already signed up for the nonprofit's overnight fundraiser. The goal is to make sure the people they service never spend another night in the cold.

Covenant House is working to raise $450,000 during next week's sleep-out. According to those that use the house as shelter, the money goes to a great cause.

"If you are part of the Covenant House Family, you are very very lucky," said Tasha Allen. "I will say that."

Allen is one of the 65 young adults that live at Covenant House.

"For adults and young adults, that's trying to get on their feet, and don't have many resources or don't have that team support, and that's what Covenant House offers. A team support," said Allen.

Allen falls under the demographic that Covenant House services: young people age 18-24 who need either addiction or mental health treatment, or are seeking education, job assistance, or a pathway to affordable housing.

"Our participants get to have just a little bit of experience of what it's like for our residents who are unfortunately experiencing homelessness," said Meagan Dunn, executive director of the nonprofit.

According to Dunn, at least 1,500 young people are without a home in Detroit. Covenant House hopes to help as many as they can. She says Delta Airlines, which sponsors the event, has been one of the brightest spots of the effort.

They even bring dozens of employees to participate.

Also taking part in the event is the Wayne County Sheriff, who is a board member at Covenant House and brings members of law enforcement to the sleep-out.

So far, 120 people have signed up for the Covenant House's annual sleep out with room for more.

"We just think it's important that we do as much as we can to understand the perspective of those who are homeless," Sheriff Raphael Washington said. "Those that are dealing with mental illness situations, those that are jobless and feel like there's no hope.

"There is hope and we're out here to help with that situation."

So far 120 sleepers have signed up as of Friday afternoon, and there's room for more. And you don't have to sleep out to donate. For more information, go to sleepout.org/event/michigan