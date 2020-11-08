COVID-19 spike causes Warren City Hall to close

Officials have confirmed that Warren City Hall will be closed this week, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

We’re told multiple employees with the city have tested positive for the virus, and one department administrator is on a ventilator. The cases are spread out in several departments including the police department and the city’s district court.

This is the highest number of positive cases among employees that the city has had since the pandemic started back in March, officials say.

Warren Mayor James Fouts says the city’s libraries and Community Center will remain open during this time, but he encourages everyone to mask up.

“I urge everyone to continue wearing masks, keeping a distance from others and only go out if absolutely necessary.”

As of right now, it is unclear when the city hall will reopen.

