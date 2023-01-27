Covid vaccine and heart inflammation: Corewell doc breaks down facts

News feeds are full of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. That's nothing new but the latest are unfounded posts that claim the vaccine is causing people to suddenly drop dead from heart inflammation -- a claim that is not based on any scientific fact.

Since the release of the vaccine, it has been promoted by those in the health community and by the U.S. government as safe and effective. But despite the voice of confidence from experts and scientists, there are those who reject it.

"I believe it's coming from the fact that we know that the vaccination and the booster, especially the Moderna, is associated with a very small but real risk of myocarditis," said Dr. Justin Trivax. "Therefore we have to review the risks of that vaccination."

So is there a real, possible connection between cardiac arrest and the Covid vaccine?

"Well, what I would say is, there is a definite association," Trivax said.

But doctors still question if other factors could be involved.

"So could it be from the Covid vaccine itself, causing that risk of myocarditis, and therefore sudden cardiac arrest? Could it be from the Coronavirus itself, which caused long-term effects?" Dr. Trivax said.

Or there's another possibility - could it be the lack of medical care patients received during the lockdown when people had to say home?

"We don't have the full story yet. I believe in the next few months we will have a better understanding as long as that data is published," Dr. Trivax said.

The question remains, should you get the vaccine and booster?

"At this point, I think it's irresponsible to say don't get it. I think it's irresponsible to say definitely, get it," Dr. Trivax said.

Doctors say its crucial not to get information about the vaccine from the internet or social media.

"Talk to your doctor, talk to your family, and then come up with a night, an idea, or a treatment plan that works for you," he said.



