Cranberry sauce tops 'most disliked' Thanksgiving foods list in new survey

A food survey by the Vactioner website listed the least popular Thanksgiving foods for 2023 - and the winner pulled off a three-peat of sorts.

For the third year in a row, cranberry sauce led as the least popular in a survey involving more than 1,000 American adults conducted online using SurveyMonkey.

Cranberry sauce took first place with 31 percent, followed by sweet potatoes or yams with 29 percent and green beans casserole a close third place with 28 percent.

Although the main course on Thanksgiving is turkey - that doesn't mean everyone might be happy about it. Turkey placed fourth most disliked at 27 percent.

Finishing fifth was stuffing/dressing (26 percent), followed by ham sixth and coleslaw (25.7 percent each).

Here are the full results:

1. Cranberry Sauce — 31.49%

2. Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 29.22%

3. Green Bean Casserole — 28.04%

4. Turkey — 27.74%

5. Stuffing/Dressing. — 26.75%

6. Ham — 25.57%

7. Coleslaw — 25.57%

8. Pumpkin Pie. — 24.28%

9. Mashed Potatoes. — 18.66%

10. Macaroni and Cheese. — 17.47%

11. Carrots. — 16.98%

12. Apple Pie. — 16.29%

13. Corn. — 15.50%

None of these. I like them all. — 13.82%

*Note: Survey respondents could choose as many items as they wanted.

The anonymous survey was analyzed by Eric Jones, a professor of mathematics at Rowan College South Jersey.

The demographics of the 1,013 Americans anonymously surveyed include 46.88% male and 53.12% female. The age breakdown of participants included in this survey was 19.19% in the range 18-29, 29.38% in the range 30-44, 36.10% in the range 45-60, and 15.33% over 60. This survey has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±3.142%.