Crash involving semi-truck and car leaves 1 dead on M-5 in Novi, lanes closed

A deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a car took place in Novi Tuesday night.

One person is dead, according to police. The incident took place on northbound M-5, just south of 14 Mile in Novi.

The crash resulted in all northbound M-5 lanes being shut down, from 13 Mile to 14 Mile.

"Please avoid this area and take an alternate route," according to Novi police.

First responders are still at the scene.

No other details were provided at this time. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.