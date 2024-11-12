LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: Multiple crashes close I-75 in Monroe County

article

Multiple crashes have I-75 closed in several areas in Monroe County on Tuesday morning.

All lanes of northbound I-75 are closed at Swan Creek Road. The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 5:55 a.m. Police have been turning traffic around onto the southbound side of the freeway, which is slowing traffic on that side of the road as well.

It isn't clear if anyone was injured, but an ambulance was at the scene. It appears that the crash involved a motorcycle.

While police were at the scene of that crash, another crash was reported on the northbound side of the freeway south of the scene.

The crash near I-275

Near the exit to I-275, a truck was involved in a crash around 7 a.m. Crews have been at the scene working to free the driver after metal rods from the truck's bed went through the cab of the truck. It isn't clear what led to that crash, either.

North of both crashes, at Huron River Drive, the left shoulder, left lane, and center lane have all been closed on the southbound side of the freeway since just after 6 a.m.

