Detroit teen dead after high-speed crash on WB I-96 in Livingston County; freeway remains closed

Witnesses say a Detroit teen was speeding on westbound I-96 before a rollover crash near Kensington Road that killed him Wednesday morning.

As of 12:30 p.m., the freeway remains closed.

Michigan State Police said witnesses reported seeing the 19-year-old driving a Chevrolet Malibu more than 100 mph in the right lane before switching lanes and hitting another vehicle. Both vehicles lost control, with one striking a third vehicle before the Malibu flipped and hit a construction trailer on the side of the freeway.

The driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other drivers suffered minor injuries.

Police have been turning vehicles around and routing them off the freeway via an entrance ramp.

