Crash with speeding driver kills 6-year-old, critically injures aunt leaving family heartbroken

"She told me I love you, I'll see you when I get back," said Karone Law.

Nala never made it back home. Law was robbed of his six-year-old daughter, killed in a car crash Monday.

Detroit Police say a speeding driver, in a truck likely ignored the red light at Plymouth and The Southfield Service drive smashing into the caravan Nala was in with her aunt and two cousins. Balloons mark the spot on Detroit's west side where Nala was killed.

"I was around the corner heard the accident and did now know it was her," he said. "My heart fell out of my stomach didn't want to believe it, still don't want to believe it."

The driver of the truck, disoriented at the scene, was arrested and remains in custody.

"Furious is an understatement," Law said. "My emotions that I'm feeling, there is no words for. My baby was snatched from me."

Nala's Aunt, Elizabeth Harris who was also in the car, recently woke from a coma and is still in critical condition. She's known on the city's west side for her restaurant, Babyback's Open Pit.

"She feeds the community, she's always giving back," said Willie Robinson, Elizabeth Harris' father. "They love her. (As a) matter of fact, her nickname is Liz Love because everyone loves her and that's what she puts in her food."

"People please slow down so don't nobody else has to feel that pain," Law said. "The guy who hit her, took all of that away from her."

A family is shattered and is praying that Elizabeth pulls through as they prepare to bury Nala Friday.

"She loved everybody and she just wanted to see everybody happy," Law said.

Close family friend state representative Latanya Garrett - has set up a GoFundMe for funeral costs and to help pay for the expenses of Elizabeth's recovery.

If you want to help, donate to the GoFundMe HERE.