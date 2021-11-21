Creek in Clinton Twp subdivision turned bright green

Cranberry Creek, running through Cranberry Subdivision in Clinton Twp, turned noticeably green as of Sunday morning.

The creek runs behind Susan Biernat's home. She said it's typically a drab brownish color. There is also no odor to the strangely colored water.

"Yesterday we had so many ducks here, all kinds of birds, and there's nothing," said Biernat.

A spokesperson confirmed that the Macomb County Public Works Department is conducting an investigation. Environmental contractors have also collected water samples.

Booms were placed down the stream to contain what is in the water. Currently, what's making the water green is still a mystery.