Crestwood student finalist for National Honor Society scholarship; chosen from more than 17,000 applicants

Maher Harp has devoted more than 575 hours to service as a member of NHS and has earned over 31 chapter-based awards.

Harp, from Crestwood High School in Dearborn Heights, has already secured one of 20 $5,625 scholarships, while still being in the running for the grand prize of $25,000, or one of four $10,625 prizes.

He has served in many capacities on the executive board of his chapter, holding positions such as parliamentarian and vice president. As an officer, he spearheaded multiple courtyard clean-ups and rain garden rehabilitations, leading his school to the highest green school status, "Evergreen," in the state of Michigan.

He has also participated in numerous blood drives through the American Red Cross and raised more than $15,000 for breast cancer and Angelman Syndrome research. His contributions to the NASA-GLOBE research program led his group to publish three research papers about independently programming a suite of atmospheric sensors onto a NASA Terra Rover. Maher’s data was soon used to sponsor city laws about atmospheric safety. A varsity tennis player and team captain, he has earned four All-Conference Awards. He is also lead programmer for his school’s robotics team, class president, vice president of Key Club, student representative of the Dearborn Heights Stewards Watershed Commission, and a lead youth organizer for the Taha Foundation.

"Winning the NHS Scholarship means that I representatively emulate the pillars of the National Honor Society, and more broadly the values found in my life," Maher said.

"Maher has gone above and beyond to excel academically and lift up his community through selfless service and leadership," said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe. "His actions today exemplify the incredible leader he is, and I can’t wait to see what he accomplishes."

Chosen from nearly 17,000 applicants, the National Honor Society (NHS) is awarding $2 million in scholarships to 600 NHS students. The program is supported by NHS’s parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, which also administers the National Association of Student Councils.

The scholarships recognize students who exemplify the four pillars of NHS membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character. One national winner will receive $25,000 while four others will receive $10,625 for embodying each pillar at a gala on April 5. In addition, 20 finalists each earn $5,625 scholarships and 575 semifinalists receive $3,200 scholarships.