Plymouth apartment fire: Roof collapses as crews battle flames

The Brief A building at Hines Park Place apartments in Plymouth caught fire Thursday. Eventually, the roof collapsed as crews worked to extinguish the flames.



Firefighters are battling flames Thursday at an apartment complex in Plymouth.

Smoke was seen billowing from the upper level of a building at Hines Park Place near Wilcox and Hines Drive around noon. When firefighters cut into the roof, flames shot out of the attic of the building as crews poured water into the hole of the roof.

As firefighters tried to quell the flames, the roof collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.