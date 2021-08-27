Crews start I-75 construction this weekend - How drivers will be impacted

article

This weekend, construction will be done on I-75 going both north and south that will result in detours.

Starting at 10 p.m. Aug. 27th, and ending Aug. 29th at 9 p.m., I-75 northbound will be closed from 14 Mile to Big Beaver, while southbound will be closed from Big Beaver to Rochester Road.

Crews will be applying a high friction surface treatment.

Detours are as follows:

Northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured east on 14 Mile Road to northbound John R. Road, then westbound Big Beaver Road back to northbound I-75.

Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured via eastbound Big Beaver Road to southbound Rochester Road back to southbound I-75.

The potential for traffic is weather permitting, and while rain is expected today, it is not expected this weekend.

The high friction treatment is a later-stage road construction project and includes distributing an epoxy-based product that is meant to improve traction on the I-75 curve at Big Beaver Road.