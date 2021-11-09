Crime Stoppers hosting online holiday auction to support victims' families -- See how to bid here

The Crime Stoppers of Michigan virtual holiday auction began Tuesday.

From now until Dec. 15, place bids on a number of items and activities, including concert tickets and vacations. New items will also be added.

Proceeds raised will help support crime victims and their families. Crime Stoppers assists with solving crimes across the state by providing rewards for information and raising awareness about them.

Once you register for the auction, you can receive notifications when you are outbid.

To see what is available and bid, click here. For more information, contact Stacey Kowalski at 313-922-5000, ext. 122 or stacey@michiganalliance.org.