Crime Stoppers offering 10K reward to catch suspect in 2017 murder

SOUTHFIELD, Mich - DeAntai Box was just 32 years old when he was gunned down on Ohio Street on Detroit's Northwest side.

Box, arrived to his driveway after running from bullets from an unknown suspect when he was killed. 

His family still looking for closure, Crimestoppers is offering a 10k reward for anyone with information leading towards and arrest. 

People interested in helping the family of DeAntai Box visit the Justice for Deantai Box fundraiser here
 