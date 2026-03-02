Crying baby found in impounded car in Metro Detroit tow lot

The Brief Police are investigating after a 1-year-old was found in a car that had been impounded by police over the weekend. Detroit police contacted Harper Woods after a missing person's report was opened regarding a child. It was found in a car that had been towed for being abandoned, improperly parked, and blocking a driveway.



A man is in custody in connection with a missing person report that ended with police finding a 1-year-old in a vehicle that had been towed and impounded in a car lot.

The child that was found is in stable condition.

What we know:

Over the weekend, Harper Woods police received a call from Detroit police about a case involving a missing 1-year-old.

A day earlier, DPD had started an investigation after the child had been reported as missing and later suspected it had been left in a vehicle that had been towed.

The vehicle had been towed from the 20600 block of Damman Street due to being abandoned and improperly parked on the prohibited side of the street. It was also blocking a resident's driveway.

The vehicle was locked at the time it was towed and the vehicle "was unable to be thoroughly inventoried," Harper Woods police said.

Police from both Detroit and Harper Woods responded to the tow yard in Eastpointe and found a crying 1-year-old in the rear of the vehicle.

They were taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay. A case is now open with Child Protective Services.

One man is also in custody for the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear why the child was being kept in the vehicle in the first place.

Criminal charges are possible, police say.