Crime Stoppers : Pedro Gonzalez



Pedro Gonzalez, also known as Solo G, was at a club when an unknown gunman opened fire.

It has been two years since the incident, and Gonzalez's family says the search continues for his killer.

Yolanda Salazar, Gonzalez's mother, says, "He was a son, he was a father, he was a brother; he was someone."

Around 2 am on May 19, 2019, authorities say Gonzalez was at Dino's cafe on Waterman and Bostwick on the southwest side of the city when Salazar says, "Somone came in with a gun and started shooting up the place and my son was the only one who got shot."

Salazar says she does not know if Gonzalez was the target or not and says the pain of not knowing who killed her son is unbearable.

Crimestoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If anyone has information about the incident, you are encouraged to call crime stoppers at 1800-SPEAK-UP; you will always remain anonymous.