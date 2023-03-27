Crisis to Connection townhall helps Black youth in Detroit

A local non-profit is working to help local children and families shape their own futures at a town hall - Crisis to Connection: An Imperative for our Black Boys in Detroit.

"Everything is about politics in red and blue, Black and white issues," said Tristan Stallworth. "A lot of the times it's just about people. It's just about the community."

Instead of looking for external solutions, the answer can be found in the community, cultural standards, understanding and addressing taboos and getting to the heart of the problem.

"Antiquated ideas like 'Hey, I'm your authority. Suck it up,' just won't help," said Stallworth.

The 18-year-old was alongside a number of community leaders at a town hall. It is one of several meetings meant to bring about tangible change in the life trajectory of Black boys in Detroit and Wayne County.

Kevin Fisher, a Crisis to Connection co-chair is a mental health expert. The focus was on addressing all those kinds of issues.

"I had a son diagnosed with serious mental illness, and unfortunately I lost my son to suicide," Fisher said. "When I reached out for support, I never had a fear that if I was trying to get my son help that I was going to get in trouble.

"We have to eliminate that stigma, that fear, that seeking help is going to get us in trouble. It's just the opposite."

They're connected with law enforcement, members of the justice system, and, of course, mental health professionals. They're continuing to add a community they believe has an important ripple effect that we don't often acknowledge.

"At the end of the day, improving the quality of life in every community," Fisher said. "We don't want this to be a study that ends up on a shelf somewhere that never bears fruit. Our intention when we initiated this imperative, was to make this a real, productive mission with outcomes."

For more information on Crisis to Connection CLICK HERE.