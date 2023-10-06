Critical injuries when SUV slams into fallen tree in Detroit

article

Three people were seriously hurt early Friday morning when an SUV slammed into a tree that had fallen across the road on Detroit's east side.

Police said a black Dodge Durango smashed into a fallen tree on Seymour Street between Chalmers and Hayes just before 2 a.m. on Friday. According to police, the Durango may have been speeding when it crashed into the tree.

The driver ran from the scene while three others, two women and another man, were all hospitalized. One of the women has critical injuries while the other two victims are listed as serious.

According to police, the tree fell around 9 Thursday night. Police asked the city to come and remove the tree later in the day on Friday.