CriticLEE's top 10 movies of 2021

Top 10 lists are subjective. Opinions guide the rankings, regardless of their Rotten Tomato score or budget or viewership when in theaters.

But, CriticLEE speaking, you could do worse than to kick off the new year with some movies from Lee Thomas's top 10 list.

Here's where his favorite movies of the year landed:

10. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo play lifelong friends who journey out on the adventure of a lifetime after leaving their small town for the first time ever.

Rated: PG-13

9. Nobody

Bob Odenkirk finds himself thrust into the criminal underworld and his past as a former CIA assassin who had turned away from the career.

Rated: R

8. Mass

A drama that focuses on the aftermath of mass shootings, grieving parents meet to discuss a tragedy involving their sons.

Rated: PG-13

7. Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds stars in one of the more original comedies of the year when he discovers he's a background character in a video game and decides to write his own story - with him as the hero.

Rated: PG-13

6. Don't look up

Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are scientists with a dire warning about the Earth's near-demise. But no one will listen.

Rated: R

5. King Richard

Will Smith is Richard Williams, the family patriarch and coach of Venus and Serena Williams - two of the best tennis players to ever play the sport.

4. Flee

An animated documentary about a man about to be married. But Amin Nawabi has a hidden past after he fled his home country of Afghanistan to Denmark as a refugee.

Rated: PG-13

3. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

A family road trip doesn't go as planned when the Mitchells discover the world's electronic devices are staging an uprising.

Rated: PG

2. CODA

A coming-of-age drama follows a girl who can hear in a family that is deaf.

Rated: PG-13

1. Belfast

Advertisement

A child grows up in 1960s Belfast, Northern Ireland, at a time of strife and tumult in the country.