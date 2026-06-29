Cyclosporiasis cases on the rise in Monroe County, health officials say

The Brief The Monroe County Health Department said they are investigating cases of Cyclosporiasis among county residents. It is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather.



An outbreak of Cyclosporiasis is spreading in Monroe County, health officials announced on Monday.

What they're saying:

The Monroe County Health Department said they are investigating cases of Cyclosporiasis among Monroe County residents. Health officials are looking to identify a potential common exposure that has led to the pop-ups in infections.

It is a diarrheal illness caused by infection with the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which experts say is found in developing countries and is spread by food or water contaminated with feces.

Outbreaks have occurred in the US as a result of eating contaminated fresh produce in hot weather. However, it is not known to spread from person-to-person.

Cyclosporiasis Symptoms

If anyone in Monroe County is experiencing symptoms of Cyclospora infection, please see a doctor for testing and treatment.

Health officials say symptoms of Cyclosporiasis occur two days to two weeks after exposure.

The symptoms include:

Frequent watery diarrhea

Loss of appetite and weight

Abdominal cramps and bloating

Nausea (vomiting is less common)

Low-grade fever

Anyone infected who does not get treatment, health experts say the illness may last for a few days to over a month. Symptoms could go away and then return one or more times.

Cyclosporiasis Prevention

The Monroe County Health Department released prevention tips:

Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces.

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible within two hours.

What you can do:

If you want to learn more about Cyclosporiasis, you can do so by tapping here.