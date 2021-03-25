Dan Gilbert announces plan to invest $500M into Detroit neighborhoods

Dan Gilbert, the home finance mogul and billionaire who has driven a lot of property investment in Detroit is planning a massive infusion of money into the city over the next decade.

The Quicken Loans founder plans to invest $500 million into Detroit neighborhoods over the next 10 years.

Gilbert plans to make the announcement during a 10 a.m. press conference alongside Detroit and Wayne County public officials. FOX 2 will stream the announcement live.

He first announced the news on CBS This Morning.

He'll also be joined by Jay Farner, Quicken Loans CEO.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 2 later for more details