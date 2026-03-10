Dangerous weather west of Michigan, severe storm chance forecast for SE Michigan tonight

Severe weather is rolling through northern Indiana and Illinois just south of Chicago Tuesday night.

A hazardous weather outlook is currently in place for all of SE Michigan. The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Genessee County has a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. The storms carry with them 60 mile-per-hour winds and hail up to an inch diameter.

Rich Luterman said the window for active weather appears to be 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Metro Detroit.

Severe weather has ravaged northern Indiana tonight with videos of funnel clouds and suspected tornadoes rolling through, hitting social media.

Colder air arrives Thursday as a cooling trend moves in.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, increasing clouds with late-night thunderstorms - some strong to severe. Heavy rainfall possible with a low of 46.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and a high of 63.

Thursday: Sun and clouds and COLDER with a high of 43.

Friday: Cloudy and cool, light rain showers and a high of 46.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and CHILLY with a few flurries and a high near 40.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 48.

Monday: Cloudy and cold with some snow showers and a high near 30.

ENJOY,

-Luterman