Dangerous weather west of Michigan, severe storm chance forecast for SE Michigan tonight
FOX 2 - Severe weather is rolling through northern Indiana and Illinois just south of Chicago Tuesday night.
A hazardous weather outlook is currently in place for all of SE Michigan. The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into early Wednesday morning.
Genessee County has a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. The storms carry with them 60 mile-per-hour winds and hail up to an inch diameter.
Rich Luterman said the window for active weather appears to be 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Metro Detroit.
Severe weather has ravaged northern Indiana tonight with videos of funnel clouds and suspected tornadoes rolling through, hitting social media.
Colder air arrives Thursday as a cooling trend moves in.
For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, increasing clouds with late-night thunderstorms - some strong to severe. Heavy rainfall possible with a low of 46.
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and a high of 63.
Thursday: Sun and clouds and COLDER with a high of 43.
Friday: Cloudy and cool, light rain showers and a high of 46.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and CHILLY with a few flurries and a high near 40.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 48.
Monday: Cloudy and cold with some snow showers and a high near 30.
ENJOY,
-Luterman
The Source: Information for this report is from Weather Authority Rich Luterman.