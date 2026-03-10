Expand / Collapse search

Dangerous weather west of Michigan, severe storm chance forecast for SE Michigan tonight

By
Published  March 10, 2026 9:36pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 - Severe weather is rolling through northern Indiana and Illinois just south of Chicago Tuesday night.

A hazardous weather outlook is currently in place for all of SE Michigan. The chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into early Wednesday morning. 

Genessee County has a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. The storms carry with them 60 mile-per-hour winds and hail up to an inch diameter.

Rich Luterman said the window for active weather appears to be 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Metro Detroit.

Rich Luterman breaks down the forecast for the strong storms to the west of Michigan.

Severe weather has ravaged northern Indiana tonight with videos of funnel clouds and suspected tornadoes rolling through, hitting social media.

Severe weather is making a mess of things in the Midwest with tornadoes wreaking havoc on highways. Video courtesy of Storm Trackers Brandon Copic and Corey Gerken

Colder air arrives Thursday as a cooling trend moves in.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, increasing clouds with late-night thunderstorms - some strong to severe. Heavy rainfall possible with a low of 46.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain and a high of 63.

Thursday: Sun and clouds and COLDER with a high of 43.

Friday: Cloudy and cool, light rain showers and a high of 46.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and CHILLY with a few flurries and a high near 40.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain showers and a high of 48.

Monday: Cloudy and cold with some snow showers and a high near 30.

ENJOY,

-Luterman

The Source: Information for this report is from Weather Authority Rich Luterman.

Severe WeatherMichigan