MIOSHA reveals new details in grisly Eastpointe death of Missouri man who was crushed

New information was revealed in the grisly death of a Missouri man in Eastpointe.

MIOSHA said on March 4, a 55-year-old owner of Gravity Auto on Gratiot near 10 Mile was unloading vehicles from a car hauler truck. During this, he became pinned between the vehicle and the roof of the truck's trailer.

Officials from MIOSHA said that the cause was a vehicle door inadvertently opening and hitting the controls to the hydraulic system of the car hauler’s upper platform. This caused the upper platform to rise and crush the Missouri man between the platforms of the hauler.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.