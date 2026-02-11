Daughter of Obie Benson reflects on 'The Four Tops' legacy

The Brief ‘The Four Tops’ sold millions of records and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tobi Benson Walker, daughter of Four Tops member Renaldo ‘Obie’ Benson, is reflecting on her father’s legacy



The Motown group ‘The Four Tops’ sold millions of records, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and received a Lifetime Grammy Award.

Big picture view:

The four Detroit natives who made up the group have all passed away. But Tobi Benson Walker, daughter of Four Tops member Renaldo ‘Obie’ Benson, is reflecting on her father’s legacy and how their music remains relevant, especially during Black History Month.

"Dad passed away in 2005, but I was able, in 2009, to attend the Grammys and accept this on his behalf," she said. "It was a Lifetime Achievement Award."

Growing up, Tobi knew her dad was somewhat famous because she would see him on TV. At the time, she says, she thought everyone’s family appeared on television.

He was not necessarily known as a songwriter, but he did write one song, which was ‘What’s Going On,' by Marvin Gaye in 1971.

"I was walking around the house singing ‘Mother, mother! Father, father!’ and Marvin asked my dad, ‘What is the baby singing?’ He started playing it on the piano, and the rest is history," she said.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 asked how much a role they played as part of Black History Month.

"I think they played a huge part. Motown, Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, the entire Motown catalog because all music is a universal language," she said. "Regardless of your race, religion, creed, color, good music is universal."

There is a second generation of ‘Four Tops.’ They are still performing around Detroit.