Novi DaVita Dialysis closed amid death investigation, hospitalizations

The Brief Police in Novi say a missing woman was found dead in a vehicle after receiving care at the DaVita Dialysis center. Police said they’ve learned several people have sought medical care and have been hospitalized following treatment at the center. The center is closed amid further investigation.



The DaVita Dialysis Center in Novi is closed as authorities are investigating a death and multiple medical incidents.

Novi Police said in a press release that they began investigating after a 72-year-old woman was reported missing on June 21. She had been last seen earlier that day at the DaVita Dialysis Center on Providence Parkway and hadn’t returned home from her appointment.

Police said they found her deceased inside a vehicle with no indication of foul play.

Dig deeper:

Amid the investigation, Novi Police learned from Henry Ford Providence Novi Hospital that several patients who had recently received treatment at the DaVita center had sought medical care at the hospital.

What we know:

Four such patients were identified at the hospital, including one who is in the intensive care unit, Novi Police said. A fifth patient was also hospitalized following treatment at a DaVita location in Southfield, police added.

What we don't know:

Novi Police haven’t established a connection between the hospitalizations or the death with the treatment received at the DaVita locations.

It’s also not known what the hospitalized patients have been receiving care for.

Meanwhile:

The Novi DaVita Dialysis center is currently closed at the request of the Oakland County Health Division.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services and Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said they and local health officials are working collaboratively to help ensure the health and safety of patients at this facility.

What they're saying:

A DaVita spokesperson said, "We are aware of the incident and out of respect for patient privacy, we are unable to comment on its specifics. Our unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional care for our patients, many of which are medically vulnerable with complex care needs. We are proud to be part of the Novi community and care for our patients with the same intensity and commitment we bring to our teams."

What you can do:

If you have information related to this investigation, you’re urged to contact the Novi Police Department at (248) 348-7100.