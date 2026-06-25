DaVita Dialysis patient sounds off amid death investigation

The Brief A patient died, and several others were hospitalized after getting treatment at the DaVita Dialysis in Novi. Smiley Ramahha says he went there early Friday morning and didn't feel well all day. He believes they removed too much fluid, which led to his hospitalization.



A state investigation is underway after a patient died, and several others were hospitalized following treatment at a Metro Detroit dialysis center.

Big picture view:

Novi police say they have not established a connection between the illnesses or the death and the treatment at DaVita Dialysis. But Smiley Ramahha says he went there early Friday morning and didn't feel well all day.

By Friday night, he says, his family had to call 911.

Ramahha says he was in A-fib, and now his heart problems will jeopardize his spot on the transplant list, which he waited 20 years for. He says much of the staff at DaVita Novi left in May, and they have been relying on temporary staff.

He believes they removed too much fluid, which led to his hospitalization. He says he knew the 72-year-old woman who died and knows one of the other DaVita patients now in intensive care.

"They had a stroke. They're still in intensive care, and the wife is beside him all day long, and they're very worried about him. He's a fine gentleman too. And the lady that passed is my next chairmate and a very nice, quiet lady. It's very sad to lose her as well," said Ramahha.

What they're saying:

Novi police say at this time there is no evidence of suspicious activity, foul play, or criminal conduct. An investigation is now underway with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: