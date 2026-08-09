Roseville wedding turns chaotic after fight leads to shooting, 3 injured

The Brief A wedding turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a shooting in Roseville. Three people were shot. Police say they stopped one of the vehicles trying to leave and found a woman inside who had been shot in the chest. The other victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. All three are expected to be okay.



A wedding in Roseville turned into a chaotic crime scene Sunday night after a shooting, leaving three hospitalized.

Roseville wedding turns into shooting nightmare

What they're saying:

On Saturday at around 11 p.m., Roseville police say they were called out to the parking lot of Athena Hall on Gratiot Avenue for a large fight that turned into a shooting. A wedding was taking place at the time. Witnesses told police that guests began fighting with one another when two guns were drawn before shots were fired, sending the wedding into chaos as guests ran from the area.

Three people were shot. Police say they stopped one of the vehicles trying to leave and found a woman inside who had been shot in the chest. The other victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. All three are expected to be okay.

Meanwhile, a man was struck by a vehicle amid all the chaos and suffered a broken hip. Another injured his hand for an unknown reason.

What you can do:

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4483.