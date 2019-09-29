Day 14 of UAW strike against General Motors

"It has brought us all closer and the closer we get the stronger we seem to get," said UAW/GM worker Mike Measel.

You'll find optimism on the line on this rainy two-week mark.

"Even though it's raining, coming down and everything, it's sunshine in our hearts," said UAW/GM worker Garland McWilliams.

UAW workers will be receiving their first strike pay checks on Day 14.

"We all got families we are making a sacrifice," McWilliams said.

That check is $250 a week before tax, a fraction of their typical pay stubs.

"The discretionary money goes away, so we just cut back on certain things," Measel said.

Advertisement

Workers got some encouraging news last Wednesday when word got out that unresolved issues have moved to the main table, but sources told FOX 2 the table remains divided and talks will go into a 15th day.

"Sometimes it takes a while. Nothing is going to happen in a hurry because they are going after some big stuff," said UAW/GM worker Charles Shelley.

No one knows more that more than Shelley, who has been a GM worker for 41 years.

"I was up in Pontiac for 89 days this is still short so far," Shelley said.

That was a local union dead lock, this one affects 46,000 workers picketing at 55 plants nationwide.

"This has been the most quiet I have ever heard the contract negotiations," Shelley said.

Details scarce coming out of the Ren Center negotiations. The big hang ups all along healthcare and the status of temp workers.

Out on the line you hear "we just want to be treated fair".

"We got to stand up for ourselves because nobody else is going to do it," Shelley said.