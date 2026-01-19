Day of Service for MLK Day brings hundreds together to pack toiletry bags for those in need

The Brief The "We Are One," also known as the Day of Service for MLK Day, brought hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Hundreds gathered at Third New Hope Baptist Church to pack up more than 2,000 toiletry bags. The service project allows the sorority to fulfill its mission of service to all mankind.



As the country celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one organization is recognizing the holiday in a special way.

Big picture view:

The "We Are One," also known as the Day of Service for MLK Day, brought hundreds of members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority together to uplift the community. For the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not a day off, but a day of service.

Hundreds gathered at Third New Hope Baptist Church to pack up more than 2,000 toiletry bags. The bags contain items like soap, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

The service project allows the sorority to fulfill its mission of service to all mankind.

What's next:

Once those items were packed up, the ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority delivered them to area shelters, including Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries on Gratiot in Detroit.

Those toiletry bags include an affirmation statement to offer encouragement to recipients.