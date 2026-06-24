DDOT bus crash on Woodward and Elizabeth Street sends four to the hospital

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The Brief DDOT passengers were sent to the hospital after a crash in Detroit Wednesday. Detroit police say at 5:14 p.m., a vehicle and a DDOT bus were driving northbound on Woodward when the car made a right turn onto Elizabeth Street. Officials say at that time the car was struck by the bus.



A car crash involving a DDOT bus and a vehicle left four people injured Wednesday afternoon.

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Detroit police say at 5:14 p.m., a vehicle and a DDOT bus were driving northbound on Woodward when the car made a right turn onto Elizabeth Street in front of the bus.

Officials say at that time the car was struck by the bus.

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Those in the car were not injured. However, four bus passengers were taken to a hospital.

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