DDOT bus crash on Woodward and Elizabeth Street sends four to the hospital
article
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A car crash involving a DDOT bus and a vehicle left four people injured Wednesday afternoon.
Big picture view:
Detroit police say at 5:14 p.m., a vehicle and a DDOT bus were driving northbound on Woodward when the car made a right turn onto Elizabeth Street in front of the bus.
Officials say at that time the car was struck by the bus.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Those in the car were not injured. However, four bus passengers were taken to a hospital.