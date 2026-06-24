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DDOT bus crash on Woodward and Elizabeth Street sends four to the hospital

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published June 24, 2026 7:49 PM EDT
Published June 24, 2026 7:49 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • DDOT passengers were sent to the hospital after a crash in Detroit Wednesday.
    • Detroit police say at 5:14 p.m., a vehicle and a DDOT bus were driving northbound on Woodward when the car made a right turn onto Elizabeth Street.
    • Officials say at that time the car was struck by the bus. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A car crash involving a DDOT bus and a vehicle left four people injured Wednesday afternoon. 

Big picture view:

Detroit police say at 5:14 p.m., a vehicle and a DDOT bus were driving northbound on Woodward when the car made a right turn onto Elizabeth Street in front of the bus. 

Officials say at that time the car was struck by the bus. 

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Those in the car were not injured. However, four bus passengers were taken to a hospital. 

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