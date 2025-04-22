The Brief The Detroit Department of Transportation added more drivers and more service hours to its transit system Along with $20 million in additional funding, the transit executive director hopes service and reliability go up too The DDOT expansion includes higher frequency of buses at several routes on weekends and weekdays



More drivers, more buses, and more hours in service - that's what patrons of Detroit's local bus service can expect following increased investment in transportation options in the city.

The Detroit Department of Transportation said the list of improvements all took effect this week.

Big picture view:

DDOT announced in a news release Monday that it was ramping up the frequency of buses to 13 of its routes. There will also be expanded service hours to 17 routes on weekends.

The series of expansions includes 54 more drivers while 14 more buses have been on the road since last year.

"Our April service expansions represent the latest efforts DDOT has made to improve service for transit riders," said Robert Cramer, the agency's director. "Offering more frequent and longer service spans both during the week and on the weekends allow us to better serve riders and give them more opportunity to get them were they need to go."

Dig deeper:

Here is a breakdown of what DDOT riders can expect on future routes.

Weekday Frequency Improvements

2-Michigan, 5-Van Dyke/Lafayette, 31-Mack - Improve daytime peak frequency to 20 minutes (up from 30 minutes)

3-Grand River, 7-Seven Mile, 10-Greenfield - Improve midday base to every 15 minutes (up from 20 minutes)

17-Eight Mile - Improve midday base service to every 20 minutes. (up from 30 minutes)

18-Fenkell - Improve daytime frequency to every 40 minutes on weekdays. (up from 45-50 minutes)

Weekend Frequency Improvements

1-Vernor, 5-Van Dyke/Lafayette - 45- minute daytime frequency on Sundays. (up from 60 minutes)

3-Grand River, 6-Gratiot, 7-Seven Mile - Improve Saturday daytime service to every 20 minutes (up from 30 minutes)

8-Warren 30 - minute daytime frequency on Saturdays (up from 45 minutes) 45 - minute daytime frequency on Sundays. (up from 60 minutes)

30 - minute daytime frequency on Saturdays (up from 45 minutes)

45 - minute daytime frequency on Sundays. (up from 60 minutes)

29-Linwood - 50 – minute daytime seven days/week (up from 60 minutes)

23-Hamilton/John R - 45 – minute peak weekday service (up from 60 minutes)

Saturday and Sunday span improvements

Most will run from 7a to 9p. Previous hours had started later and ended earlier. (Every route is different)

12-Conant

13-Conner

15-Chicago/Davidson

18-Fenkell

23-Hamilton

27-Joy

29-Linwood

30-Livernois

38-Plymouth

39-Puritan

41-Schaefer

42-Mid-City Loop

43-Schoolcraft

52-Chene

54-Wyoming

67-Cadillac/Harper

68-Chalmers

What's next:

This isn't the last of the expected improvements, either. The latest budget from the city includes $20 million more than last year - which will kick in on July 1.

According to DDOT, another 45 drivers will be hired between June and December, as well as the addition of four fully electric buses.

The goal is that as more resources and manpower are added, reliability will go up, leading to further usage of the transit system.

There are also new shelters and benches at bus stops on the way.