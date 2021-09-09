article

Detroit's public bus system is planning to reduce the number of scheduled trips its DDOT buses will travel, while also removing other routes in a proposed change to the transit schedule.

The city says reducing the frequency of trips will improve wait times in cases where buses are late or missing trips back-to-back.

The proposed changes would impact scheduling on all days of the week, while also suspending three routes that account for 1% of daily ridership.

"Today, DDOT bus service is scheduled to be frequent, convenient, and reliable, but we have not been able to meet that promise," a presentation from the city says.

To rectify the problem of 15-minute wait times turning into 30-minute wait times, DDOT says it is "right-sizing" service for its buses. The proposal calls for fewer trips but more reliable ones.

The changes are scheduled to take effect Nov. 15. and the deadline for public comments for the proposal is Sept. 15.

Proposed route changes

1 Vernor - Weekday and Saturday frequency will be reduced from 25 to 30 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes. No trips will depart between 1 AM and 3 AM all week.

2 Michigan - Saturday frequency will be reduced from 25 to 60 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 30 to 60 minutes. No trips will depart between 1 AM and 3 AM all week.

3 Grand River - Weekday frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes. Saturday frequency will be reduced from 20-35 to 30 minutes.

4 Woodward - Frequency will be reduced from 10-12 to 20 minutes on weekdays and 15 to 20 minutes on Saturdays.

5 Van Dyke - Frequency will be reduced from 20-30 to 30 minutes on weekdays and 50 to 60 minutes on Sundays. Saturday frequency will be improved from 35 to 30 minutes.

6 Gratiot - Frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes on weekdays, 18 to 30 minutes on Saturdays, and 25 to 30 minutes on Sundays.

7 Seven Mile - Frequency will be reduced from 12-15 to 20 minutes on weekdays and 20 to 30 minutes on Saturdays.

8 Warren - Frequency will be reduced from 20-25 to 30 minutes on weekdays, 25 to 30 minutes on Saturdays, and 45 to 60 minutes on Sundays.

9 Jefferson - Weekday frequency will be reduced from 17 to 30 minutes. Sunday frequency will be improved from 40 to 30 minutes. No trips will depart between 1 AM and 3 AM all week.

10 Greenfield - Frequency will be reduced from 15 to 20 minutes on weekdays and from 20 to 30 minutes on Saturdays.

12 Conant - Weekday and Saturday frequency will be reduced from 50 to 60 minutes.

15 Chicago-Davison - Frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes on weekdays and from 50 to 60 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

16 Dexter - Weekday frequency will be reduced from 12-15 to 20 minutes.

17 Eight Mile - Weekday frequency will be reduced from 15-25 to 20-30 minutes. Frequency will be reduced on Saturdays from 25 to 30 minutes and improved from 35 to 30 minutes on Sundays.

19 Fort - Weekday and Saturday frequency will be reduced from 40 to 60 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes

31 Mack - Weekday and Saturday frequency will be improved from 30-35 to 30 minutes. Sunday frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes.

32 McNichols - Weekday frequency will be reduced from 55 to 60 minutes. Saturday frequency will be reduced from 40 to 60 minutes

43 Schoolcraft - Service will not operate east of Manchester & Woodward. Frequency will be reduced from 50 to 60 minutes all week.

46 Southfield - Weekday frequency will be reduced from 50 to 60 minutes.

60 Evergreen - Weekday and Saturday frequency will be improved from 30-35 to 30 minutes.

Proposed route eliminations

11 Clairmount - Will not operate. Use nearby alternative routes.

26 Junction - Will not operate. Use nearby alternative routes.

38 Plymouth - Service will not operate east of French & Gratiot.

47 Tireman - Will not operate. Use alternative nearby routes.

Routes with no proposed changes

13 Conner

18 Fenkell

23 Hamilton

27 Joy

29 Linwood

30 Livernois

39 Puritan

40 Russell

41 Schaefer

42 Mid-City Loop

52 Chene

54 Wyoming

67 Cadillac-Harper

68 Chalmers

See the whole presentation here.