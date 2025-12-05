Mount Pleasant man charged with stalking a minor and committing arson in Brighton Twp.

The Brief A 25-year-old man is accused of driving from Mount Pleasant to a neighborhood in Brighton after allegedly harassing a minor online. Police say he met the underage girl on Snapchat and continued to communicate with her. Once she stopped communication, police say he came to her neighborhood.



A 25-year-old man is behind bars and has been charged with stalking a 15-year-old girl and throwing Molotov cocktails at her Livingston County home.

Big picture view:

Alex Buely Neumar, 25, has been charged and is accused of driving from Mount Pleasant to a neighborhood in Brighton after allegedly harassing a minor online. According to police, he came armed with Molotov cocktails, throwing them along the street and at the underage girl's house.

Buely-Neumar faces four different charges: manufacturing a Molotov cocktail, stalking a minor, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a minor for immoral purposes. Police say he met the underage girl on Snapchat and continued to communicate with her.

Once she stopped communication, police say he came to her neighborhood.

Dig deeper:

The incident occurred on Nov. 28 during the late night hours. Police arrested him at his Mount Pleasant home on Nov. 29.

"Based on the initial investigation, we located about five Molotov cocktails onsite. Some were unexploded, some exploded. Multiple fires were burning along the roadway. There's actually security footage from residents where the individual is seen throwing Molotov cocktails," said Livingston County Sheriff's Department Lt. Matt Young. "She had been communicating with him for quite some time over Snapchat and text message. It had gotten to the sexual realm, and when she cut off communication with this individual, that's when the threatening messages started."

Buely-Neumar is being held in the Livingston County jail on a bond of $1 million.