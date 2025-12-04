Shooting of couple leaves man dead, woman wounded several times in Detroit apartment

The Brief A man was killed and woman wounded in a break-in shooting in Detroit Thursday. The morning attack took place at an apartment complex on Houston Whittier near Chalmers. There is no suspect in custody yet and police have yet to release a description.



A Detroit man is dead and a woman is in the hospital on Detroit's east side in a bizarre set of circumstances.

What we know:

Police responded to the call at 8:15 a.m. Thursday and discovered a man shot and killed and a woman wounded multiple times. She was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at the Harris Plaza I apartment complex on Houston Whittier near Chalmers. The suspect was wearing a mask.

Police were working the scene into the afternoon Thursday after the shooting the suspect took off on foot.

Investigators say there were only 2 people inside the apartment the suspect broke into. The female victim is in her 30s.

Jacori Clarke rushed to the hospital to see if the victim was his aunt who lives in that area, had been hurt.

"I had to make sure, it's a high crime area just in general," he said. "I didn't know what apartment it was, my auntie doesn't have a phone. Nobody had a way to check on her. Someone had to pull up, I was the closest one here."

It was not his relative.

"I might know the person, who it is," Clarke said. "But this is a crazy situation, and it's unfortunate."

What we don't know:

Detroit police are working the case and have not released information about a suspect as of yet.