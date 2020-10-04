DDOT Workers returning to work Monday - what will that look like? 

It’s official, DDOT workers will be returning back to work on Monday, after a written agreement between the ATU Local 26 and The Detroit Department of Transportation was released Sunday.

With the return, officials have put in place the following rules, to make sure all workers feel safe.

All persons on DDOT coaches are required to wear face coverings, completely covering their nose and mouth for the entire time on the coach, unless excused for purposes of ADA compliance.

With the exception of ADA front-door boarding, all passengers will enter and exit the coach through the rear door.

All passengers should remain in the designated area, and no person shall approach the Coach Operator while on the bus or cross the barrier at any time while on the coach.

All instances of threats or violence will be thoroughly investigated, and DDOT will seek prosecution for these acts, to the fullest extent of the law.

The first shift for workers returning will be at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say the goal is to make sure everyone, including passengers and workers feel safe while utilizing public transportation in the city.