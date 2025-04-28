Expand / Collapse search

Dead body found across from playground near Eight Mile in Detroit

By David Komer
Published  April 28, 2025 10:38am EDT
    • Detroit police say the body of a suspected deadly assault was discovered at Eight Mile and Yacama Sunday.  
    • DPD is asking the public for information. The victim's identity has not been made public by investigators. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are asking the public for information about a dead body found Sunday, across from a playground.

What we know:

The adult male was discovered at E. Eight Mile and Yacama. Investigators suspect the victim was fatally assaulted, DPD said.

A witness told FOX 2 that she was driving with her son at Eight Mile and I-75 when she saw the crime scene, saying the man was laying face down in the grass, "half in the road and half over a curb" across the street from a children's playground. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the man's death is a suspected fatal assault. It is unclear if a weapon was used or the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

The Source: Information from Detroit police and a witness was used in this report. 


 

