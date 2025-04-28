Dead body found across from playground near Eight Mile in Detroit

The Brief Detroit police say the body of a suspected deadly assault was discovered at Eight Mile and Yacama Sunday. DPD is asking the public for information. The victim's identity has not been made public by investigators.



Detroit police are asking the public for information about a dead body found Sunday, across from a playground.

What we know:

The adult male was discovered at E. Eight Mile and Yacama. Investigators suspect the victim was fatally assaulted, DPD said.

A witness told FOX 2 that she was driving with her son at Eight Mile and I-75 when she saw the crime scene, saying the man was laying face down in the grass, "half in the road and half over a curb" across the street from a children's playground.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the man's death is a suspected fatal assault. It is unclear if a weapon was used or the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Source: Information from Detroit police and a witness was used in this report.



