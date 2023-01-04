Dead body found in shallow grave in Detroit yard by utility worker on east side

Human remains were found in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home on Detroit's east side Wednesday night.

The discovery was made by a utility contractor working for DTE Energy in the 8000 block of Hildale Street, finding a hand sticking out of the ground, then called 911. The house is located near Van Dyke and just south of Seven Mile Road.

Detroit police and FBI are at the scene where the body was recently removed by workers in HAZMAT suits.

The FBI assists the Detroit Police Department and other jurisdictions with exhumations. The FBI has an anthropology team that handles human remains situations.

