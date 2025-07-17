Deadly Allen Park car crash leaves F-150 wedged under DTE generator, many without power

The Brief A deadly crash in Allen Park left many in dark, as the power was out for a short time. DTE generators were parked on Pelham. DTE confirmed that the driver of the truck died.



A major crash in Allen Park has left one person dead. The crash was so intense that it knocked out power for a short time.

Big picture view:

Allen Park police are investigating a crash on Pelham Road near Wick Road on Thursday afternoon.

"It was loud. It was a big boom. I really thought maybe the trailer would go up in flames, you know," said one witness. "I was outside and I heard two collisions and saw the silver truck hit the DTE trailer."

DTE generators were parked on Pelham. DTE confirmed that the driver of the truck died. The witness, who asked not to be identified, says he's never seen anything like it.

"Yeah, there was a silver car and a black car. It appeared like the silver truck was trying to avoid them," the witness said. "He was going, they were all going at a pretty good clip. He was going fast."

What they're saying:

FOX 2 reached out to DTE Energy, and they provided the following statement:

"DTE Energy was notified this afternoon that a car, after crossing two lanes of oncoming traffic, crashed into a barrier surrounding a staged DTE generator in Allen Park. Tragically, we have learned that the driver passed away, and our thoughts are with his family and friends. The incident caused a power outage in the area. DTE crews were onsite quickly and have restored power to all affected customers."

Pelham Road between Wick and Goddard was shut down for several hours, but now it's open.

FOX 2 will remain on the case and give you updates as we get them.