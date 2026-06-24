Deadly Crash Update: Warren police, prosecutor give update

The Brief Warren police and the Macomb County prosecutor's Office will hold a press conference with an update on a deadly crash last week. A suspect vehicle fleeing police struck an innocent driver, killing them on June 18. Charges are expected.



Warren police will be giving an update after a deadly crash when several juveniles that fled officers crashed into an innocent driver, killing them.

Police had been performing routine patrols when they spotted a vehicle with multiple young people inside wearing ski masks. After attempting a traffic stop, the suspects fled from law enforcement before running through a red light at 8 Mile and Schoenherr.

They crashed into a motorist, killing them. Both police and the Macomb County Prosecutor will hold an update at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the case.

Charges are expected.

The backstory:

A pickup truck full of juveniles wearing ski masks was traveling through neighborhoods in Warren when police on a routine patrol attempted to a traffic stop.

Officers observed the occupants of the Dodge Ram wearing ski masks in the area of Fairfield and Georgiana Streets and tried to pull them over. Instead, the suspects drove away.

After fleeing police, they ignored a red light at the intersection of 8 Mile and Schoenherr when they struck an uninvolved vehicle traveling westbound.

All five of the occupants in the offending vehicle fled on foot. Police apprehended four of the individuals.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. They have been identified as a 48-year-old Detroit resident.