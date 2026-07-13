Deadly Great Lakes Crossing shooting sparks renewed security concerns

The Brief Twenty-year-old KeShawn Emery of Pontiac is dead, and a 19-year-old woman was shot and is expected to recover after a shooting at Great Lakes Crossing mall. Meanwhile, a week prior, three people were shot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn.



Many across Metro Detroit are waiting on whether criminal charges will be brought against a 22-year-old man from Detroit who was involved in Saturday's shooting at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills.

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Twenty-year-old KeShawn Emery of Pontiac is dead, and a 19-year-old woman was shot and is expected to recover. FOX 2 is still waiting to see if Prosecutor Karen McDonald will authorize criminal charges.

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Meanwhile, a week prior, three people were shot at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn. Two of the victims, both 19 years old, died. FOX 2's Brandon Hudson interviewed one mall owner who has become concerned about safety for shoppers and workers.

"At the mall, be safe, have some fun and spend some time with your family, and a lot of people are second-guessing," said Sonny's Shoes owner, Ali Koussan. "It's normal to go there. Like the day after the shooting, Sunday, you felt it when you walked in. It was not as busy as it used to be. The security team, don't get me wrong, I have all the respect for them. They're just not, when you see them, they're not an authority figure."

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When you walk into the building, there's a code of conduct that says ‘no weapons.'

At this time, there are still no criminal charges brought down by the prosecutor.