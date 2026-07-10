Mexican National charged with illegally re-entering US after Waterford crash, arrest

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The Brief A man illegally in the US from Mexico was discovered to have re-entered the country after being removed previously. The suspect, Jose Manuel Cazarez-Pulido, was involved in a crash where he allegedly went through a red light. In the crash, two people riding a motorcycle were critically injured and an open beer bottle was found in Cazarez-Pudillo's minivan.



An undocumented immigrant from Mexico who is a suspect in a crash injuring two people, is facing additional federal charges.

The backstory:

Jose Manuel Cazarez-Pulido is accused of illegally re-entering the United States after having been previously removed, the US Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

Cazarez-Pulido appeared in federal court in Detroit Thursday where he was temporarily detained pending a detention hearing.

On July 1, Border Patrol Agents arrested him after a call for assistance from the Waterford Police Department to identify the man who was in custody.

According to police, Cazarez-Pulido was driving a minivan and went through a red light and crashed into a motorcycle injuring a 64-year-old man and 71-year-old woman.

The crash took place at N. Hospital Road and Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford, leaving both victims critically injured.

An open Budweiser beer bottle was found by police on the floorboard of the minivan, but he did not appear intoxicated.

Cazarez-Pulido was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, disobeying a red traffic signal and open alcohol in a motor vehicle.

"Illegal aliens continue to break American laws and threaten American lives. The only sure way to prevent these crimes is to keep them out of our country," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.