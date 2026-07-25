Armed man injured in Dearborn officer-involved shooting, police say
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a Dearborn police officer-involved shooting late Friday night, authorities said.
The backstory:
after receiving a report of a 53-year-old man causing a disturbance while yelling, "Die, die, die."
What we know:
According to police, officers arrived and saw the man exit the home carrying a long gun. An officer then fired their weapon, striking the suspect.
Officers immediately rendered aid before taking the suspect into custody. He was transported by the Dearborn Fire Department to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Dig deeper:
Police said no officers or other people were injured during the incident.
What's next:
Because the shooting involved a police officer, the Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation.
Local perspective:
Authorities said there is no threat to the community.
The Source: Information came from the Dearborn Police Department.