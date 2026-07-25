Armed man injured in Dearborn officer-involved shooting, police say

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The Brief Dearborn police responded just before 11 p.m. to a disturbance call involving a 53-year-old man yelling "Die, die, die." Officers said the man exited a home carrying a long gun, prompting an officer to fire. The suspect was treated at the scene, taken into custody and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a Dearborn police officer-involved shooting late Friday night, authorities said.

The backstory:

after receiving a report of a 53-year-old man causing a disturbance while yelling, "Die, die, die."

What we know:

According to police, officers arrived and saw the man exit the home carrying a long gun. An officer then fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately rendered aid before taking the suspect into custody. He was transported by the Dearborn Fire Department to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said no officers or other people were injured during the incident.

What's next:

Because the shooting involved a police officer, the Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation.

Local perspective:

Authorities said there is no threat to the community.