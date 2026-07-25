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Armed man injured in Dearborn officer-involved shooting, police say

By Nathan Vicar
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 25, 2026 9:32 AM EDT
Published July 25, 2026 9:32 AM EDT
Dearborn police officer involved shooting article

Dearborn police responded just before 11 p.m. to the 24000 block of New York Street on the city's west side. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • Dearborn police responded just before 11 p.m. to a disturbance call involving a 53-year-old man yelling "Die, die, die."
    • Officers said the man exited a home carrying a long gun, prompting an officer to fire.
    • The suspect was treated at the scene, taken into custody and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a Dearborn police officer-involved shooting late Friday night, authorities said.

The backstory:

after receiving a report of a 53-year-old man causing a disturbance while yelling, "Die, die, die."

What we know:

According to police, officers arrived and saw the man exit the home carrying a long gun. An officer then fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately rendered aid before taking the suspect into custody. He was transported by the Dearborn Fire Department to a local hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

Police said no officers or other people were injured during the incident.

What's next:

Because the shooting involved a police officer, the Michigan State Police has taken over the investigation.

Local perspective:

Authorities said there is no threat to the community.

The Source: Information came from the Dearborn Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyDearborn