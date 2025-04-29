Deadly I-94 crash shuts down freeway near Wayne, says police

article

A deadly crash on West I-94 shut down the highway Tuesday night, according to officials.

Michigan State Police (MSP) on social media said a car crash took place near Wayne on I-94 just before 7:15 p.m. MSP said the crash was deadly, and the freeway is closed for investigations.

It is unknown what led to the crash or when the roadway will reopen. It is recommended to avoid this route during your evening commute.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.