Deadly Port Huron e-bike crash brings light to increasing accidents from youth and speed

A 15-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving an e-bike and a car in Port Huron on Monday.

The incident highlighted a tragic example of the dangerous combination of youth and speed.

Dr. Candice Kimpson from DMC Detroit Receiving said there was no doubt about it as they are seeing a steady stream of patients with injuries from falling off an e-scooter or crashing one.

Plus, if you factor in a young inexperienced operator, the risk of severe injuries goes even higher. Health professionals on social media posted warnings, hoping to reach children where they are before they end up in the ER or worse.

"We have a pretty high rate of pedestrian versus motor vehicle accidents, and so now you are adding the scooter to the mix as well," said Kimpson. "It can be a significant source of trauma in the city."

Dr. Kimpson said the injuries associated with e-scooter crashes are typically significant.

"A lot of times people are not wearing helmets. So head protection is not being used which can really lead to a lot of serious injuries," Kimpson said.

The typical electric scooter can reach speeds that children are simply experienced to handle.

"It can be really dangerous for children, those speeds of 15 mph, even though an adult brain can absorb that without necessary long-term effects for a developing brain, it can be catastrophic," Kimpson said.

On Monday in Port Huron, police say a 15-year-old girl was driving an electic bicycle at night, going the wrong way down the street and crashed into a vehicle.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"We’ve seen people crashing into other vehicles or just trying to navigate things downtown like the q-line and people just going over bumps and not knowing how to navigate them," Kimpson said.

As for the crash in Port Huron, police say the driver stayed at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Police did not say if the child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.