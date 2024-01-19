'Dear Detroit Lions': 8-year-old writes letter to Lions to help save her school

When the announcement came that St. Germaine Catholic School will be shutting down, students quickly took action in an attempt to keep it open.

The school, in St. Clair Shores, will be closing its doors for good at the end of this academic year, according to a letter sent to families. The closure is based on a lack of financial resources to sustain operations.

In fact, Archdiocese of Detroit Catholic Schools said St. Germaine has, for many years, been running an operational deficit of approximately $150,000 per year.

"I was so sad reading the letter, and it was such a surprise," said Kelli Jensen, the parent of a St. Germaine student and an alumna herself.

Jensen's daughter, 8-year-old Violet, is a third-grader at the school.

Violet says she does not want to separate from her friends or her school – so she decided to send a letter to the Detroit Lions, asking them for assistance.

8-year-old Violet wrote a letter to the Detroit Lions, asking them to help keep her school open.

"I was crying and stuff," Violet said. "Me and my friends couldn't let that happen."

The letter reads:

"Dear Detroit Lions,

Our school is shutting down because we don’t have enough money to keep it open. So all I’m asking you is for you to donate money to help St. Germaine school. We need a total of $350,000 to keep our school open. Anything that you can do would mean so much for us.

- Your biggest fans from Saint Germaine. Good luck at the game."

The Lions were the underdogs for years. But through lots of hard work and the power of hope, they bounced back. Violet hopes the Lions can do the same for St Germaine.

"The power of hope means you really wish for something to happen, and you should not give up on it," Violet said. "(The Lions) never give up, and they have big dreams and I hope they get their big dreams. If their miracle comes true, then I hope mine does too."

FOX 2 Detroit sent the letter to the Lions and the organization responded, stating, "The Lions received the letter from WJBK this afternoon, and it has been routed for review."