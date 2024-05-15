A series of search warrants were executed in metro Detroit on Wednesday morning with tactical units and the Oakland County Sheriff spotted at one home in Detroit around 7 a.m.

Law enforcement wouldn't confirm much, only that it was a multi-jurisdictional operation that was coordinated by the Michigan Attorney General.

In Detroit, sheriff deputies from Oakland County, as well as SWAT units, were seen at a home on Heyden Street, near Eight Mile and Evergreen. Also spotted in the area was Bloomfield Township police officers.

SWAT units outside a Detroit home on Heyden Street.

K-9 units were seen outside, while guns were drawn at the home.

Officers were also seen checking out a car at a nearby home that didn't have a license plate.

While FOX 2 was referred to the AG's office for further comment, we have not heard back. There was also no confirmation if any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.