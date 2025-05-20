Dearborn Heights double shooting: Ex-boyfriend shot woman 4 times, wounded man she was with

The Brief A double-shooting suspect has been charged in a domestic situation in Dearborn Heights Ashante Linelli-Ramon McAfee is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and a man she was with. The Detroit man was armed with two guns during a home invasion on May 18, police say.



A 48-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a Dearborn Heights double shooting arising from a domestic situation.

The backstory:

Ashante Linelli-Ramon McAfee, 48, of Detroit, was charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend and an Ecorse man she was with, on Weddel Street, May 18.

Police say McAfee shot the 39-year-old Dearborn Heights woman four times in the right thigh, left knee, left chest and right hand. The 41-year-old Ecorse man was shot in the kneecap.

Both victims were wounded non-fatally.

At about 10:30 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Weddel Street between Colgate and Lehigh for a reported shooting.

Officers discovered the Ecorse man down the street from the residence suffering from his kneecap wound, and the Dearborn Heights woman inside the bedroom of the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say that McAfee entered the victim’s home before firing a rifle and a handgun, non-fatally wounding the victims, before fleeing the scene.

Dearborn Heights police arrested McAfee later the same day.

He has been charged with two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault, Discharge in or at a Building Causing Serious Injury, First-Degree Home Invasion, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Domestic Violence, and seven counts of Felony Firearm.*

He is expected to be arraigned on May 20, 2025, after 1:30 p.m., in 20th District Court.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.



