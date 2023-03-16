Dearborn Heights landlord accused of sexually harassing female tenants, offering benefits for sex

A Dearborn Heights landlord is cussed of sexually harassing female tenants and prospective tenants for years.

The Justice Department filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Mohamad Hussein this week. Hussein owns or manages more than two dozen rental properties in Dearborn Heights.

According to the lawsuit, he allegedly made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and offered tenants and potential tenants housing-related benefits in exchange for sex or sending him sexually explicit images.

These allegations date back to 2017, but many of these instances took place in the spring of 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was difficult to find housing in Michigan. The complaint also alleges that Hussein sent sexually explicit images of himself to prospective female tenants.

"No one should be denied the right to housing because they refuse to submit to a landlord’s sexual demands," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. "The Justice Department is committed to vigorously enforcing the Fair Housing Act and seeking justice for those sexually harassed by landlords and other housing providers."

If you are a victim of Mohamad Hussein, contact the Housing Discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291. You can also contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan at 313-226-9151, or by email at usamie.civilrights@usdoj.gov or submit a report online.

Reports also may be made by contacting the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development at 1-800-669-9777 or by filing a complaint online.